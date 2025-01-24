Seymour Swimmers Make a Splash Against Columbus East

The pool belonged to Seymour on Thursday night as the Owls swept Columbus East in a dual meet. The Seymour boys edged the Olympians 97-89 in a closely contested battle, while the Seymour girls cruised to a dominant 132-48 victory.

On the boys’ side, Gavin Day stole the show, diving into the record books with a six-dive score of 304.20—a new school record. Seymour also saw standout performances from Josh Pendleton, who touched the wall first in the 200 and 500 freestyle events, and Misha Machavariani, who claimed victories in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.

For Columbus East, Keaton Stephenson delivered a standout swim, taking first in the 100 freestyle, while the Olympians’ relay teams shone bright, winning the 200 medley and 400 freestyle events.

In the girls’ meet, Seymour’s depth proved overwhelming, with Connelly Furnish leading the charge for Columbus East. Furnish claimed victories in the 200 individual medley and the grueling 500 freestyle. Despite East’s individual successes, Seymour’s depth allowed them to dominate the scoreboard.