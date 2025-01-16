Purdue Boils Over Washington in Second-Half Surge

The No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers turned up the heat in Seattle last night, overcoming a sluggish first half to cook the Washington Huskies 69-58. Down by 10 late in the first half and trailing by eight at the break, Purdue lit up the scoreboard with a dominant second-half performance to secure their sixth straight win.

Trey Kaufman-Renn was the sparkplug for the Boilermakers, scoring 13 of his 19 points in the final 20 minutes. Braden Smith added 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists in a gritty performance, while Caleb Furst chipped in with 15 points. Purdue’s defense turned the tide, forcing 17 turnovers and outscoring Washington 40-22 in the paint.

The Boilermakers’ surge came courtesy of a 13-0 run in the second half, flipping the script and putting the game out of reach. With this win, Purdue is building momentum heading into a marquee matchup against No. 13 Oregon on Saturday. Boilermaker fans have plenty to cheer about as their team continues to cement itself as a Big Ten contender.