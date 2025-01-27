Purdue Boilermakers Bounce Back with Dominant Win Over Michigan

The Purdue Boilermakers sent a resounding message on Friday night, dismantling No. 21 Michigan 91-64 in a statement victory at Mackey Arena. The win, which improved Purdue’s record to 16-5 overall and 8-2 in Big Ten play, came on the heels of a tough home loss to Ohio State earlier in the week. Behind a near-triple-double performance from sophomore guard Braden Smith, the Boilermakers reminded the conference why they remain a formidable force.

Smith delivered an electrifying performance, scoring 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting while dishing out 10 assists and grabbing seven rebounds. His effort came close to etching his name alongside Purdue legend Joe Barry Carroll as one of the few players in school history to record a triple-double. Smith also added four steals, setting the tone for Purdue on both ends of the floor.

Fletcher Loyer chipped in 18 points, showcasing his sharpshooting from beyond the arc, while Trey Kaufman-Renn added 15 points and provided a strong interior presence. The Boilermakers jumped out to an early 13-2 lead and never looked back, holding Michigan to just 29% shooting from three-point range and forcing 22 turnovers. Purdue’s defense smothered the Wolverines’ offense, allowing them to settle into a comfortable rhythm offensively.

This win also marked a historic milestone as the 500th Big Ten game played at Mackey Arena, and Purdue rose to the occasion in front of a raucous home crowd. Next up, the Boilermakers will host their in-state rival Indiana on Friday night in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. With both teams vying for Big Ten supremacy, Purdue will look to keep their momentum rolling and defend their home court in a rivalry that never fails to deliver drama.