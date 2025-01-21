Purdue and Indiana Basketball Prepare for Showdown on WCSI and 98.1 FM

Mark your calendars! The highly anticipated Purdue vs. Indiana basketball showdown is set for January 31 and will air live on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM. This fierce rivalry promises high stakes as both teams enter the game on a hot streak.

Purdue, ranked No. 11, comes into this week riding a seven-game winning streak. The Boilermakers are fresh off a 65-58 victory over No. 13 Oregon, where Trey Kaufman-Renn stole the show with 23 points and 11 rebounds, earning him his second Big Ten Player of the Week honor this season. The Boilermakers also defeated Washington earlier in the week, further solidifying their position as one of the top teams in the conference.

Before the January 31 showdown, Purdue has more business to handle, starting tonight at Mackey Arena against Ohio State. The Buckeyes, desperate for a win after a string of close losses, are looking to upset Purdue’s momentum. Tip-off is at 7 p.m., and it’s a game that could impact Purdue’s standing in the Big Ten.

Meanwhile, Indiana is coming off a dramatic 77-76 overtime win against Ohio State. Luke Goode’s clutch three-pointer and O. Ballo’s dominant 21-point, 15-rebound performance propelled the Hoosiers to victory. Now, Indiana turns its focus to a tough road schedule before the highly anticipated clash with Purdue.

The stage is set for an epic battle on January 31, so tune in to 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM for all the action as these two powerhouses collide.