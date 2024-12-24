Pacers Stay Red-Hot, Take Down Warriors in San Francisco

The Indiana Pacers continued their December dominance Monday night with a thrilling 111-105 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Myles Turner delivered the knockout punch, sinking a three-pointer with 16 seconds left to seal the victory. Turner finished the game with 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Pacers to their fifth consecutive win.

Pascal Siakam contributed 20 points, while rookie Ben Sheppard added timely buckets off the bench. Indiana’s defense played a key role, holding Stephen Curry to just 10 points on 2-for-13 shooting. Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga stepped up with 26 points and eight rebounds off the bench, but the Warriors couldn’t overcome the Pacers’ balanced attack.

The win keeps Indiana perfect at Chase Center (6-0) and improves their record to 15-15. The Pacers return to Indianapolis on Thursday, where they’ll face the Oklahoma City Thunder, looking to extend their holiday win streak.