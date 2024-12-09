Pacers Split the Weekend: A Win in Chicago, a Miss at Home

The Indiana Pacers had a weekend of highs and lows, snapping their losing streak with a win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday, only to come up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Let’s break it down—dribble by dribble.

Friday Night: Pacers Sink the Bulls

The Pacers brought their A-game to Chicago, defeating the Bulls 132-123 and putting an end to their four-game skid. Tyrese Haliburton was the MVP of the night, dropping 23 points and dishing out 8 assists while draining five three-pointers. Haliburton was on fire, acting as the team’s floor general and keeping the offense running like a well-oiled machine.

Pascal Siakam chipped in 21 points, while Bennedict Mathurin added 19 off the bench, showing the depth of Indiana’s squad. The Pacers were lights out from the field, shooting a sizzling 56.5%, with six players scoring in double figures. They dominated the second quarter with a 36-19 run, turning a five-point deficit into a comfortable lead.

Even though Zach LaVine tried to rally the Bulls with 32 points, the Pacers held firm, thanks to Haliburton’s clutch plays down the stretch. It was a slam dunk of a performance to break the losing streak!