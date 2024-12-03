Pacers Seek Redemption in Toronto

The Indiana Pacers (9-12) travel north of the border tonight to face the Toronto Raptors (6-15) at Scotiabank Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. as both teams look to break losing streaks and gain momentum in the regular season.

The Pacers are coming off a tough loss to Memphis on Sunday, where defensive lapses allowed the Grizzlies to post 136 points. Indiana will need a sharper performance to contain Toronto’s offensive threats, including All-Star forward Scottie Barnes, who is averaging 20.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. Barnes missed the teams’ earlier meeting this season due to injury, but his return adds a new dimension to the Raptors’ lineup.

For Indiana, the return of Andrew Nembhard after a 12-game absence is a positive sign. Nembhard scored 14 points in just 15 minutes during Sunday’s game and is expected to contribute on both ends of the floor tonight. Tyrese Haliburton continues to lead the team, orchestrating the offense with his elite passing and scoring ability.

Rebounding will be a key battle, as the Raptors rank second in the league in offensive rebounds, while the Pacers sit near the bottom in overall rebounding. Controlling the boards will be essential for Indiana to create fast-break opportunities and limit second-chance points for Toronto.

This game marks the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. Toronto claimed the first matchup, and the Pacers will look to even the series tonight before continuing their four-game road trip.