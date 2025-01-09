Pacers Power Past Bulls for Fourth Straight Victory

The Indiana Pacers continued their red-hot streak on Wednesday, defeating the Chicago Bulls 129-113 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Pascal Siakam led the way with 26 points, while Tyrese Haliburton delivered another masterclass with 16 points and 13 assists. Thomas Bryant added a season-high 22 points and 8 rebounds.

Indiana jumped out to a commanding 36-18 lead in the second quarter and never looked back, extending their lead to as much as 34 points in the third. The Bulls attempted to rally in the fourth, trimming the deficit to 14, but the Pacers’ fast-paced offense proved too much to handle.

The Pacers have now won four straight games and 10 of their last 13, climbing in the Eastern Conference standings. Indiana will look to keep the momentum going Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors.