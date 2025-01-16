Pacers Look to Rev Their Engines in Detroit

The Indiana Pacers (22-19) are rolling into Detroit tonight, determined to put the brakes on a frustrating loss and fuel their playoff push. After a tough 127-117 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana aims to bounce back against the Pistons (21-19) at Little Caesars Arena. Pascal Siakam has been steering the ship for the Pacers with a consistent offensive presence, tallying 23 points in their previous outing. However, the absence of All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton continues to test Indiana’s depth and resilience.

Detroit, meanwhile, is cruising on a hot streak. With Cade Cunningham playing at an MVP-caliber level, the Pistons have won 10 of their last 12 games, including a 124-119 victory over the Knicks. Cunningham’s stellar performances have been turbocharged by the veteran trio of Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Malik Beasley, while Jalen Duren dominates the glass and anchors the defense.

The Pacers will need to tighten their defensive mechanics and get strong contributions from their bench to outpace this surging Pistons team. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM, and fans can catch the action live on NBA League Pass.