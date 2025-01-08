Pacers Look to Extend Streak Against Bulls

The Indiana Pacers return to action Wednesday night, hosting the Chicago Bulls at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the Pacers will look to extend their three-game winning streak.

Indiana’s offense has been clicking, led by Tyrese Haliburton, who’s averaging 18.4 points and 8.8 assists per game. The Pacers rank ninth in the NBA with 28 assists per game, highlighting their unselfish play. Over their last ten games, Indiana has averaged 117.4 points while shooting 48.8% from the field. They’ll aim to keep that efficiency going against a Chicago team struggling defensively, allowing nearly 119 points per game over their last ten contests.

The Bulls (17-19) sit 10th in the Eastern Conference and are led by Coby White, who’s averaging 18.5 points per game. Chicago has been inconsistent, posting a 3-5 record in divisional play and a 9-12 record in games decided by double digits.

The Pacers, currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, have an opportunity to solidify their playoff positioning with another win. Injuries could play a factor, with key players like Aaron Nesmith and Isaiah Jackson sidelined for Indiana, and Torrey Craig and Ayo Dosunmu out for Chicago.

The game is shaping up to be a pivotal matchup for both teams. Stay tuned for updates, and don’t miss the action!