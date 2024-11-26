Pacers Hold Off Pelicans Behind Haliburton’s Heroics

The Indiana Pacers edged out the New Orleans Pelicans 114-110 on Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tyrese Haliburton delivered a masterclass performance, scoring 34 points, dishing out 13 assists, and sinking a season-high nine three-pointers.

Haliburton’s clutch plays in the final minutes, including a tiebreaking three and a perfectly executed alley-oop to Bennedict Mathurin, sealed the victory for the Pacers (8-10). Myles Turner added 17 points, including a critical fourth-quarter run that helped swing the momentum Indiana’s way.

The Pelicans, missing key players like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram due to injuries, were led by Trey Murphy III’s 24 points. Elfrid Payton recorded a career-high 21 assists for New Orleans, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Pacers’ offensive firepower.