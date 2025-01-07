Pacers Dominate Nets with Balanced Attack, Haliburton Shines

The Indiana Pacers extended their winning streak to three games Monday night, cruising past the Brooklyn Nets 113-99 at Barclays Center. Tyrese Haliburton led the charge with 23 points, dazzling fans with his sharp shooting and precision passing. Bennedict Mathurin added 20 points, continuing his impressive rookie campaign, while Pascal Siakam chipped in 19 points to round out Indiana’s balanced offensive attack.

The Pacers jumped out to a 16-point halftime lead, holding Brooklyn to just 39 points in their lowest-scoring first half of the season. Despite a 12-0 Nets run in the third quarter that cut the deficit to eight, Indiana responded with a decisive 14-2 surge in the fourth. Obi Toppin delivered the exclamation point, scoring on a dunk and a three-pointer in back-to-back possessions to seal the victory.

Indiana shot an efficient 50.6% from the field and made 21 of 23 free throws, showcasing their offensive discipline. The Pacers are now 23-13 on the season and have won nine of their last twelve games. They’ll look to keep the momentum rolling as they host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With their balanced scoring and strong defense, Indiana continues to prove they’re a team to watch in the Eastern Conference.