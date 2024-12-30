Pacers Bounce Back with Impressive Win Over Celtics

The Indiana Pacers avenged a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics two nights earlier with a resilient 123-114 victory in the rematch at TD Garden. Tyrese Haliburton spearheaded the effort with a commanding 31-point performance, leading Indiana to one of its most satisfying wins of the season.

Game Breakdown

The Pacers established a physical presence early, focusing on scoring in the paint. This approach paid dividends as they outscored the Celtics 66-48 inside. Boston, known for its three-point shooting prowess, struggled to find rhythm, hitting only 16 of 54 attempts from beyond the arc. Indiana’s defense played a significant role in neutralizing Boston’s long-range game, with timely rotations and active hands disrupting the Celtics’ offensive flow.

Key Contributors

Tyrese Haliburton: Haliburton was electric, shooting efficiently from the floor (11-of-19) and adding seven assists and six rebounds to his 31 points. His ability to control the tempo was instrumental in keeping the Celtics off-balance.

Andrew Nembhard: Returning from a knee injury, Nembhard contributed 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. His all-around effort filled critical gaps on both ends of the floor.

Pascal Siakam: Siakam chipped in with 17 points and five rebounds, providing a steady interior presence.

Bennedict Mathurin: The young forward added 14 points, including a crucial run of eight points in the third quarter that helped Indiana maintain their lead.

Turning Point

Boston trimmed Indiana’s lead to 105-103 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Pacers responded with a decisive 13-0 run, sparked by Haliburton’s playmaking and Nembhard’s perimeter shooting. This burst put the game out of reach and silenced the TD Garden crowd.

What’s Next?

The Pacers (16-16) will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday in a pivotal matchup as they continue their push toward playoff contention.