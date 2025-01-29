OLYMPIANS STICK THE LANDING, NOTCH FIRST GYMNASTICS WIN OF THE SEASON

The Columbus East gymnasts finally flipped the script Tuesday night, vaulting their way to their first team victory of the season, a 91.9-83.5 triumph over Rushville.

The star of the show was none other than sophomore Bethany Lewis, who was simply untouchable. She dominated every event, winning vault (9.1), bars (8.55), beam (9.3), and floor (8.4) en route to a season-best all-around score of 35.35.

But she wasn’t alone. Freshman Gracie Collier had a breakout meet, securing second place in all-around (28.6) while also finishing runner-up on beam and floor. Senior Sophia Begley also delivered consistent routines, helping the Olympians clinch the victory.

With momentum finally on their side, Columbus East will look to keep sticking their routines as they prepare for the final stretch of the season.