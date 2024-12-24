Olympians Rally but Chargers Hold On for Victory

The Columbus East girls’ basketball team showed plenty of holiday fight Monday night, battling back from a 15-point first-quarter deficit before falling to North Decatur 50-38. The Olympians struggled early as the Chargers came out hot, but East’s determination kept the game within reach, cutting the deficit to just eight heading into the fourth quarter.

Kimberly Carothers led the Olympians with 12 points, providing key buckets in transition and from midrange. Kenzie Cheek added 10 points, showing her versatility on both ends of the floor. Lola Watkins and Ella Anthis chipped in seven points apiece, with Anthis cleaning up the boards and Watkins knocking down key shots to keep East in contention.

Though the Olympians are still searching for their first win, their effort in this matchup highlighted their growth and resilience. East continues its season after the holidays, looking to turn this determination into victories in the new year.