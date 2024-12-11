Olympians Pin Down Senior Night Victory on the Mat

The Columbus East girls wrestling team turned Senior Night into a championship-level performance, defeating Bloomington South 57-21. Wrestling under the spotlight in The Orange Pit, the No. 4-ranked Olympians put on a clinic of grit and skill to honor their eight seniors.

The match began with a power move as senior twins Monica and Grace McMahon, ranked No. 1 at 190 pounds and No. 4 at 170 pounds respectively, delivered back-to-back pins to give East an early lead. Sophomore Maddie Schrader kept the momentum rolling with another pin at 235 pounds.

Bloomington South briefly tied the match with victories in lighter weight classes, but the Olympians took over from there. Fifth-ranked Taylor Engelking added a pin at 115 pounds, and seniors Saige Plummer, Eden Knight, Madison Swartzentruber, and Lucy Destin capped off the night with dominating performances, securing East’s win and leaving their mark on the mat.

This victory not only showcased East’s dominance in girls wrestling but also highlighted the leadership of their senior class, which has set a high bar for the program’s future.