Olympians Grapple to Third Place in State Duals

The Columbus East boys wrestling team flexed their muscles at the IHSWCA Class 3A State Duals on Saturday, earning a hard-fought third-place finish. Competing without their top-ranked 120-pounder, Talon Jessup, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury, the Olympians proved they are still a force to be reckoned with on the mat.

Seeded third in the tournament, East started the day with a bye before taking on No. 6 seed Bloomington South. The Olympians dominated the Panthers with a 42-24 victory, showcasing their depth and technical prowess. The semifinals brought a nail-biter against second-seeded Roncalli, but East fell just short in a 36-33 thriller. The team rebounded with a commanding 40-22 win over fifth-seeded Floyd Central to claim third place.

Several Olympians stood out with perfect performances. Caleb Kirkpatrick (138 pounds), Lincoln Cooper (150), Hank Redman (175), Colin McMahon (190), and James Moss (215) all went undefeated at 3-0 for the day. Their consistency and grit were pivotal to East’s success.

Other notable performances came from Ethan Poling (113/120), Gage Rutan (132), Caleb Cooper (144), and Clayton Miller (165), all of whom finished 2-1. Despite missing a key wrestler, the Olympians demonstrated their depth and resilience.

The tournament was a test of endurance and determination for East, which now looks ahead to postseason action. With the IHSAA state series just around the corner, the Olympians are focused on fine-tuning their skills and competing for individual and team glory.

Columbus East continues to show why they are a powerhouse in Indiana high school wrestling, and their third-place finish at the state duals cements their status as a team to watch in the weeks to come.