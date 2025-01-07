Olympians Girls Wrestling Excels at First-Ever IHSAA Sectionals

The Columbus East girls wrestling team delivered a historic performance at the inaugural IHSAA Girls Sectionals, finishing second overall with 218 points, just behind Whiteland. The Olympians were led by sectional champions Saige Plummer (125 lbs), Grace McMahon (170 lbs), and Monica McMahon (190 lbs).

Several other wrestlers had standout performances, including Madison Mount (130 lbs) and Madison Swartzentruber (135 lbs), who each placed second. Eden Knight (145 lbs) and Madison Shrader (235 lbs) also secured second-place finishes, while Tienica Dits and Lucynda Destin added third-place podium finishes in their respective weight classes.

All top-four finishers advance to Regionals at Mooresville High School this Saturday, January 10th, starting at 11 a.m. Admission is $10, and children 5 and under are free. Best of luck to the Olympians as they continue their postseason journey!