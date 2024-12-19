Olympian Wrestlers Pin Down Bull Dogs in Rivalry Sweep

The mats were sizzling last night at Columbus East High School as the Olympian wrestling teams swept their crosstown rivals, the Columbus North Bull Dogs, in dual matches that delivered high-octane action and plenty of grappling drama.

The fourth-ranked East girls’ team dominated with a 65-6 victory, capitalizing on ten North forfeits while also showcasing impressive individual performances. Pins from Lucy Destin and state No. 1 Monica McMahon at 190 pounds set the tone for East’s dominance. Eden Knight added a technical fall at 145 pounds, displaying precision and strategy that kept the Bull Dogs on their heels.

The boys’ showdown was equally thrilling as the No. 1 Class 3A Olympians extended their perfect season to 13-0 with a 52-5 win. While the scoreline suggests a blowout, the match was packed with razor-thin victories. Caleb Kirkpatrick secured a hard-fought 1-0 win at 144 pounds, and James Moss delivered an electrifying overtime pin at 215 pounds despite battling illness.

North had bright spots, with Ty Brueche earning a gritty decision at 126 pounds and Asher Ratliff pulling out a close win at 157, but East’s depth and execution were too much to overcome.

With these victories, East now turns its focus to the team state competition, carrying momentum and confidence like a championship belt.