Ohio State Wins College Football Playoff National Championship

Ohio State football fans have plenty to celebrate after the Buckeyes secured their first national title in 10 years, defeating Notre Dame 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta. The Buckeyes came out swinging, jumping to a dominant 31-7 lead midway through the third quarter before fending off a spirited Notre Dame rally in the final moments.

Quarterback Will Howard orchestrated a balanced Ohio State offense, throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns while adding 57 rushing yards. Quinshon Judkins was a key contributor as well, tallying 100 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith delivered a critical 56-yard reception late in the game, sealing the victory and cementing the Buckeyes as national champions.

Notre Dame fought valiantly to trim the deficit to eight points in the fourth quarter, with quarterback Riley Leonard connecting for two touchdown passes to Jaden Greathouse. However, Ohio State’s defense held firm when it mattered most, preserving the lead and delivering a satisfying conclusion to their season.

This victory caps off a remarkable turnaround for the Buckeyes, who entered the playoffs as the No. 8 seed and overcame top-seeded Oregon and fifth-seeded Texas en route to the title game. With the program now riding high, Ohio State fans can look forward to continued success in the seasons to come.