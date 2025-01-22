Ohio State Stuns Purdue in West Lafayette

Ohio State rallied from a 16-point deficit to hand No. 11 Purdue a heartbreaking 73-70 loss last night in West Lafayette. Micah Parrish fueled the Buckeyes’ comeback, scoring 17 of his career-high 22 points in the second half. His three-point shooting proved decisive during a 15-0 run that put Ohio State ahead late in the game.

Despite the loss, Trey Kaufman-Renn continued his stellar play for the Boilermakers, tying his career-high with 26 points. Fletcher Loyer added 15 points, but Purdue struggled with rebounding and perimeter defense, allowing Ohio State to shoot 47.8% from beyond the arc.

Purdue now turns its attention to a crucial home game against No. 21 Michigan on Friday. Fans are also eagerly anticipating the Boilermakers’ January 31st showdown with Indiana, which will be broadcast live on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and online at 1010wcsi.com.