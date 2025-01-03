Notre Dame Advances to CFP Semifinals with Gritty Win Over Georgia

Notre Dame punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinals with a hard-fought 23-10 victory over No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The Fighting Irish, now 13-1, leaned on their defense, special teams, and some creative coaching to overcome the Bulldogs and set up a semifinal clash against Penn State in the Orange Bowl on January 9.

Game Highlights: Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard showcased his dual-threat ability, throwing for a touchdown and leading the team with 80 rushing yards. Jayden Harrison electrified the Superdome crowd with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half, giving the Irish a commanding 20-3 lead.

The defense was the real star, forcing two critical Georgia fumbles—one deep in Irish territory and another inside Georgia’s 20-yard line—and stifling the Bulldogs on three fourth-down attempts. Notre Dame also executed a clever fourth-quarter trick play that forced Georgia into an offsides penalty, effectively sealing the game.

Key Moments:

Second-Quarter Surge: Notre Dame scored 17 points in just 54 seconds, including a touchdown pass from Leonard to Beaux Collins following a Georgia fumble.

Harrison’s Kickoff Return: Harrison’s explosive run to open the third quarter put the Irish in the driver’s seat.

Defensive Stand: With Georgia threatening in the fourth quarter, the Irish defense held firm, stopping a fourth-and-5 attempt from their own 9-yard line.

Notre Dame now looks ahead to a pivotal matchup against Penn State in Miami. Fans can expect another showcase of the Irish’s aggressive style and defensive dominance.