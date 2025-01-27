NBA Paris Games 2025: Pacers Shine Bright on Global Stage

The Indiana Pacers delivered a dominant performance in the NBA Paris Games, routing the San Antonio Spurs 136-98 in front of an international crowd on Saturday. The victory improved the Pacers to 25-20 on the season, reaffirming their playoff aspirations while showcasing their electrifying style of basketball to fans worldwide.

The star of the night was point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who put on a dazzling display of scoring and playmaking. Haliburton erupted for 18 points in the third quarter alone, finishing the game with 28 points, along with six assists and four rebounds. His dynamic performance energized the crowd and set the tone for the Pacers’ up-tempo offense.

Indiana’s supporting cast also stepped up, highlighting the team’s depth and chemistry. Bennedict Mathurin contributed 20 points off the bench, and center Myles Turner added 17 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks, dominating in the paint on both ends of the floor. Buddy Hield chipped in 15 points, hitting timely three-pointers that kept the Spurs at bay throughout the game.

Defensively, the Pacers smothered the Spurs, holding them to just 12 points in the fourth quarter. San Antonio’s Harrison Barnes led his team with 25 points and seven rebounds, but the Spurs couldn’t keep up with Indiana’s relentless pace.

The Pacers return stateside with momentum as they look to solidify their playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. Their global showcase in Paris not only earned them a crucial win but also expanded their fan base on the international stage.