Local Sports Preview for Tonight

As the week gets rolling, there’s no shortage of exciting local sports action across the area tonight. Here’s your comprehensive preview:

Boys Basketball

The spotlight is on Hauser Jets, who will host Oldenburg Academy tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Jets are riding high after a commanding 60-21 victory over Rising Sun, led by standout performances from Collin Buck, who tallied 15 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks, and Stryker Gill, who contributed eight points, eight assists, and seven boards. With their aggressive offensive rebounding (15 offensive boards last game), Hauser is ready to bring the heat.

Oldenburg Academy (8-4) enters the matchup on a three-game winning streak after a strong 56-39 win over Trinity Lutheran. Both teams have momentum, and Hauser will look to extend their eight-of-nine game winning stretch. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

North Decatur at Hauser (6 p.m.): The Hauser Jets girls face off against North Decatur in a battle of resilience. Hauser is looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Christian Academy and hopes to deliver a strong performance on their home court.

Columbus East at Mooresville (7:30 p.m.): The Olympians hit the road for a challenging matchup against Mooresville. Senior Kimberly Carothers will look to build on her recent career-high 31-point outing and lead her team to a much-needed victory.

Columbus North at Roncalli (7:30 p.m.): The Bull Dogs travel to take on Roncalli after a thrilling comeback win over Bloomington North. Sophomore Ava Wilson, who scored 19 points, will aim to keep North’s momentum rolling.

Other Matchups: Southwestern (Shelby) at Brown County (7:30 p.m.) Edinburgh at Waldron (7:30 p.m.) Batesville at South Decatur (7:30 p.m.) Trinity Lutheran at Greenwood Christian Academy (7:30 p.m.)



Boys Swimming

Columbus East at Greensburg (6 p.m.): The Olympian boys look to continue their impressive streak in the pool. Last week, Josh Pendleton and Misha Machavariani led the team with standout performances, and they’ll be critical to East’s success tonight.

Columbus North at Bloomington South (6 p.m.): The Bull Dogs head to Bloomington South for a challenging meet. Keep an eye on their relay teams, which have been dominant throughout the season.

Gymnastics

Rushville at Columbus East (6 p.m.): The Columbus East gymnasts will compete in a home meet against Rushville. Expect another strong showing from Bethany Lewis, who dazzled in their last meet, winning the floor routine and placing third overall with a 35.025 all-around score.

No matter which matchup you follow, tonight’s games promise plenty of excitement for local sports fans. Be sure to tune in to 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM for live coverage of the Hauser Jets boys basketball game and keep an eye on all the action around the region.