Lady Olympians Wrestling Set to Shine at Warrior Winter Classic

The Columbus East girls wrestling team will ring in the new year early, competing in the Warrior Winter Classic at Whiteland High School tomorrow. With doors opening at 7 AM and wrestling starting at 9 AM, fans can expect a full day of takedowns, escapes, and pins.

This event features several Top 25 teams, making it an excellent opportunity for the Lady Olympians to showcase their skills on the mat. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online or at the gate. Let’s hope the Lady Olympians grapple their way to glory as they close out the year with a bang.