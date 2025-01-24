Jets Grounded by Yellow Jackets in MHC Basketball Action

The Hauser Jets couldn’t find enough fuel to keep up with the high-flying Morristown Yellow Jackets, falling 72-28 in Mid-Hoosier Conference girls’ basketball action Thursday night. Morristown came out buzzing, building a stinging 48-10 halftime lead, leaving the Jets searching for answers.

June Berkenstock led the way for Hauser with 10 points, while Chloie Phelps and Abby Manley each added 8. Despite the tough loss, the Jets have continued to fight hard this season, maintaining a 10-10 record with opportunities ahead to finish strong.

Morristown’s defense swarmed the Jets, forcing turnovers and controlling the boards to maintain their momentum throughout the game. Hauser will look to regroup and take off again in their next matchup.