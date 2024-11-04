Jennings County Volleyball Season Concludes in Semistate

After a historic season that included their first sectional and regional championships since 1991, Jennings County volleyball saw their journey come to an end in the Class 3A semistate. Facing off against top-ranked Roncalli, the Panthers played with spirit but ultimately fell in three sets.

The team’s season concludes with a remarkable 24-5 record, a testament to their growth and tenacity. Coach and players alike can look back on this season as a high point for Jennings County volleyball, with many young talents ready to build on this success next year. The Panthers’ journey has sparked excitement for future seasons, and their accomplishments will resonate within the program for years to come.