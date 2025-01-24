Jennings County Panthers Secure HHC Title Share with Dominant Win

The Jennings County Panthers were on the prowl Thursday night, clawing their way to a commanding 63-42 victory over the Columbus East Olympians. With the win, the Panthers captured a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference title alongside Floyd Central, marking back-to-back championships for the program.

Indiana Junior All-Star candidate Mollie Ernstes was simply unstoppable, torching the Olympians for 31 points, including a fiery 25-point first half. Ernstes’ hot hand helped Jennings County jump out to a 45-15 halftime lead, setting the tone for the rest of the game. By the third quarter, the Panthers were ahead 61-18 before giving their starters a rest.

Kimberly Carothers carried the torch for Columbus East, leading her team with 16 points, while Ella Anthis and Kenzie Cheek chipped in 8 and 7 points, respectively. Despite the loss, the Olympians continued to show fight, finishing the game on a 24-2 run against Jennings’ reserves.

With this win, the Panthers improve to 13-6 overall and 5-1 in conference play, standing tall with a share of the HHC Title. Columbus East continues its rebuild, holding a 1-17 record but showing flashes of resilience that bode well for the future.