IU Men’s Basketball Set to Host Eastern Illinois

The Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team returns to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this Sunday, November 10, to face Eastern Illinois in a nonconference clash. After an impressive season-opening win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, where sophomore Mackenzie Mgbako lit up the scoreboard with 31 points, IU is eager to continue their momentum and build on their chemistry.

Mgbako’s breakout 31-point game established him as a key offensive player, shooting 13-of-17 from the field and hitting four three-pointers. The Hoosiers also benefited from junior forward Malik Reneau’s 15 points and seven rebounds, along with Trey Galloway’s nine assists, adding depth and versatility to IU’s game plan.

Eastern Illinois, led by former IU player Marty Simmons, comes into Sunday’s matchup at 1-1. The Panthers aim to challenge IU with strong performances from Nakyel Shelton, averaging 15 points per game, and Artese Stapleton, averaging 14 points.

The game tips off at noon ET and will be streamed on BIG+. Fans can follow the Hoosiers’ season updates on IU Hoosiers Basketball’s social media.