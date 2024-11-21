IU Men’s Basketball Prepares for Showdown with UNC Greensboro

The Indiana Hoosiers are back in action tonight as they host UNC Greensboro at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. on 1010 WCSI. Led by Mackenzie Mgbako and Malik Reneau, Indiana aims to keep their perfect start intact against a Spartans team looking to play spoiler.

Indiana has relied on balanced scoring and dominant paint play, highlighted by Mgbako’s consistent offensive output and Oumar Ballo’s defensive presence. UNC Greensboro will counter with guard Kenyon Giles, who averages 16.3 points per game and has been lethal from beyond the arc. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 2-0 and will look to extend that streak tonight.