IU Columbus Women’s Basketball Struggles in Road Loss

The IU Columbus women’s basketball team faced a tough test Thursday night, falling to Georgetown (Ky.) 100-49. Freshman Jacelyn Starks led the Crimson Pride with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting, while sophomore Abby Fleetwood added eight points and six rebounds. Despite a strong effort from Starks and Fleetwood, Georgetown’s aggressive defense and dominant rebounding proved too much to overcome.

IU Columbus will look to bounce back Tuesday when they return home to host Bethel University (Ind.) at Nexus Park. Tipoff is at 6:00 p.m., and admission is free for all fans.