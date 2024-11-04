IU Columbus Weekend Wrap-Up

IU Columbus Women’s Soccer Wraps Up Season with Hard-Fought Loss

IU Columbus women’s soccer concluded its season with a competitive 3-2 loss against IU Kokomo. Despite a three-goal deficit early on, the Crimson Pride battled back with goals from Cyanne St. Bernard and Lily Campbell. St. Bernard scored in the 37th minute off Campbell’s assist, and Campbell added an unassisted goal just before halftime, bringing IU Columbus within one.

Although they couldn’t find the equalizer in the second half, the Crimson Pride demonstrated resilience and improvement throughout the season. Goalkeeper Mallory Gilley had a strong performance with eight saves, and several young players gained valuable experience, setting a solid foundation for next year.

IU Columbus Men’s Basketball Nearly Captures First Program Win

IU Columbus men’s basketball came close to securing their first program win over the weekend, falling 76-70 to Cleary University in Huntington’s Hall of Fame Classic. Deonta Luster led the Crimson Pride with 20 points, while Damontae Thompson and Gavin Dowling added crucial points and rebounds to keep IU Columbus competitive.

This near-win demonstrates the team’s potential as they continue to gel and gain experience. The Crimson Pride returns to the court on Monday against IU Indianapolis and looks to keep pushing for that first victory.

Meanwhile, the IU Columbus women’s basketball team faced a tough opponent in Spring Arbor, resulting in a 90-57 loss. Jacelyn Starks led the scoring off the bench with 17 points, showing the team’s depth and talent. The women’s team will be back in action against Union (Kentucky) on Tuesday, where they’ll look to continue building on their season.