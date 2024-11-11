IU Columbus Weekend Wrap-Up

IU Columbus Volleyball Ends Season with Thrilling Five-Set Win Over Oakland City

The IU Columbus women’s volleyball team closed out their regular season in dramatic style, securing a five-set victory over Oakland City on their opponent’s Senior Night. The back-and-forth match saw the Crimson Pride battle through momentum shifts before ultimately clinching the win in the fifth set, 15-13.

Cora Baker led IU Columbus with 22 kills, hitting .333 and contributing a game-high 24.5 points. Defensively, Alyvia Luce collected 34 digs, while Addison Lemon directed the offense with 49 assists. The win was a fitting finale for IU Columbus, showcasing their grit and ability to finish strong as they conclude the season on a high note.

IU Columbus Cross Country Finishes Strong at RSC Championship Meet

The IU Columbus cross country teams wrapped up their season with solid showings at the River States Conference Championship in Evansville. The women’s team tied for seventh place among ten teams, led by Brett Kleber, who finished 15th with a time of 24:48.9 and earned All-River States Conference Second Team honors. Erin Jones also contributed with a 31st-place finish.

On the men’s side, IU Columbus placed tenth, with standout performances from Jackson Neibert, who finished 55th in 28:57.4, followed by Emiliano Rosales-Lopez in 78th. The Crimson Pride’s efforts throughout the season reflect their progress and commitment to growth, as each team member contributed personal bests and helped elevate the program’s reputation within the conference.