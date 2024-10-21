IU Columbus Weekend Recap: Soccer and Volleyball Results

It was a challenging weekend for IU Columbus athletics, as both the men’s and women’s soccer teams suffered losses in their River States Conference matches at Oakland City. The women’s team fell 7-0, with goalkeeper Mallory Gilley making 10 saves. The men’s team also struggled, losing 3-0 despite six saves from Jacob Kasarda. The Crimson Pride will have a chance to finish their seasons on a high note with their final games this week—Thursday against Shawnee State for both teams, and an additional match for the women on October 31 at IU Kokomo.

On the volleyball court, IU Columbus split its weekend matches. The Crimson Pride earned a 3-1 victory over Alice Lloyd on Friday, with Cora Baker leading the team with 14 kills and five aces. However, they couldn’t maintain that momentum, falling 3-1 to Shawnee State on Saturday. Sadie Egan recorded 23 assists in the loss, and Hauser graduate Kenze Bostic added two blocks. IU Columbus will return to action at home this week with matches against IU Southeast and IU East.