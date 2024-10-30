IU Columbus Roundup

IU Columbus Volleyball Rallies to Defeat Brescia in 5-Set Thriller

IU Columbus kept their River States Conference tournament hopes alive with a thrilling 5-set victory over Brescia on Tuesday. Despite dropping the first and third sets, the Crimson Pride fought back in each of the next sets to claim a hard-earned 20-25, 25-14, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13 win. Key contributions came from setter Sadie Egan, who tallied 31 assists and added four aces. Leah Thompson made a powerful impact with 15 kills, while Hauser graduate Kenze Bostic recorded three blocks, and Alyvia Luce led with 29 digs. The team now sits at 9-11 overall and 5-8 in conference play, with a crucial matchup on Friday against Saint Mary-of-the-Woods before their home finale on Tuesday against IU Kokomo.

IU Columbus Women’s Basketball Falls Short in Inaugural Game at Taylor

The IU Columbus women’s basketball team officially began their journey on Tuesday with their inaugural game against Taylor University. Though the Crimson Pride faced a challenging matchup, they showcased some strong performances in a 97-59 loss. Sophomore Abby Fleetwood, a transfer from Spring Arbor, led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds, and several defensive stops. Fellow players Amaya Collins and Gwen Higdon chipped in with 15 and 12 points, respectively, showing flashes of potential in the early stages of the program. With the home opener set for November 14 against Kuyper, the Crimson Pride is eager to establish a strong foundation and build toward future successes.

IU Columbus Men’s Basketball Debuts in Front of Home Crowd

IU Columbus made a memorable debut in men’s basketball on Tuesday, opening their program in front of a lively home crowd at Nexus Park against St. Francis. Despite a tough opponent in the veteran St. Francis team, which walked away with a 104-61 win, IU Columbus saw encouraging performances from their players. Gavin Dowling led with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Jennings County’s Owen Law added 14 points. IU Columbus even had a strong start, taking an early lead and keeping the game close until the middle of the first half. The Crimson Pride now hits the road for their next seven games, starting with matchups in Huntington’s Hall of Fame Classic on Friday and Saturday, before returning home on November 14.