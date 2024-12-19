IU Columbus Hits the Road for Marian Matchup

The IU Columbus men’s basketball team is looking to bounce back tonight as they head to Indianapolis for a showdown with Marian University. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m., and the Crimson Pride are eager to turn the tide after a tough 98-82 loss to Oakland City.

In their last outing, Damontae Thompson was a bright spot for IU Columbus, leading the team with 18 points and eight rebounds. Owen Law also delivered a solid performance with 19 points, but defensive lapses and struggles from beyond the arc held the team back. Marian, coming off a loss of their own, will be equally hungry for redemption, making this a critical matchup for both teams.

The Crimson Pride will need to tighten up their defense and find consistency in their shooting if they want to come away with a win. With conference play looming, this is a golden opportunity for IU Columbus to make a statement.