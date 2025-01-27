IU Columbus Crimson Pride Endures Challenging Doubleheader at Rio Grande

The IU Columbus Crimson Pride basketball teams faced a tough road test at Rio Grande on Saturday, suffering losses in both the men’s and women’s matchups. The men’s team fell 99-62, as Columbus East graduate Ben Sylva stood out with an impressive individual effort. Sylva poured in 17 points while adding eight rebounds and three assists, showcasing his all-around game despite the team’s struggles. Nathan Pickett also contributed with 13 points, while Jennings County graduate Owen Law chipped in 12 points. Despite a strong start in the first half, IU Columbus was unable to contain Rio Grande’s offensive firepower, particularly in the second half when the hosts pulled away with a barrage of fast-break points and three-pointers.

On the women’s side, the Crimson Pride endured a challenging outing, falling 122-56 to a dominant Rio Grande squad. Amaya Collins led the way for IU Columbus with 17 points, showing her ability to get to the rim and hit mid-range jumpers under pressure. Abby Fleetwood had a solid all-around performance with 13 points, eight rebounds, and three steals, providing energy on both ends of the floor. Jacelyn Starks added 12 points, but the Crimson Pride struggled to match Rio Grande’s depth and scoring efficiency.

Both IU Columbus teams are now focused on regrouping and preparing for their next challenge: a road matchup at Midway this Thursday. The Crimson Pride will look to tighten their defense and build on individual performances as they aim to turn the tide in their season.