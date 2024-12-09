IU Columbus Basketball Weekend Wrap-up

IU Columbus Women’s Basketball Notches Second Win of the Season

The IU Columbus women’s basketball team earned their second win of the season with an impressive 76-55 road victory over Grace Christian on Saturday. The Crimson Pride dominated from start to finish, using a strong first-quarter performance to set the tone.

Key Performers:

Amaya Collins led the way with 22 points , showing off her scoring versatility.

led the way with , showing off her scoring versatility. Abby Fleetwood stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals , proving her value on both ends of the floor.

stuffed the stat sheet with , proving her value on both ends of the floor. Gwen Higdon added 15 points, while Lily Campbell came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points.

The Crimson Pride showed great teamwork, recording 21 assists on their way to the win. They’ll look to build on this momentum when they visit IU South Bend on Tuesday.

IU Columbus Men’s Basketball Falls to Oakland City Despite Strong Second Half

The IU Columbus men’s basketball team fought hard but ultimately fell 98-82 to Oakland City in their River States Conference opener on Saturday. The Crimson Pride outscored Oakland City in the second half but couldn’t overcome an 18-point halftime deficit.

Key Performers:

Owen Law led the team with 19 points , including 15 in the second half.

led the team with , including 15 in the second half. Damontae Thompson added 18 points , providing a spark offensively.

added , providing a spark offensively. Ben Sylva, a Columbus East graduate, scored 11 points, while Deante Luster and Bobby Wonnell chipped in 10 points each.

Despite the loss, IU Columbus showed improvement, particularly on the offensive end. The team will take a short break before visiting Marian on Dec. 19th.