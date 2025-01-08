IU Columbus Basketball Teams Hit the Road for Doubleheader at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

The IU Columbus men’s and women’s basketball teams are back in action today, traveling to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College for an exciting River States Conference doubleheader. The men’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the women’s game at 7:30 p.m. Both teams are eager to bounce back and gain momentum as they enter the heart of their conference schedule.

The IU Columbus men’s team (1-13) has shown resilience this season despite their record, with standout performances from guards Bobby Wonnell and Damontae Thompson. Thompson is coming off a triple-double in their last outing, tallying 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. The Crimson Pride will look to capitalize on their speed and guard play against a tough Saint Mary-of-the-Woods squad.

On the women’s side, IU Columbus (2-11) is aiming to build chemistry and consistency as the season progresses. Forward Jacelyn Starls has been a standout player for the Crimson Pride, leading the team in scoring in several games this season. New additions Tatum McFarland and Trinity Tatlock are beginning to find their footing and could provide a spark in tonight’s game.

Following today’s matchups, both teams will travel to IU Kokomo for Saturday games, with the men tipping off at 1 p.m. and the women at 3 p.m. The busy schedule continues on January 14 when they visit IU Southeast.

Stay tuned for game results and highlights, and follow 1010wcsi.com for updates on IU Columbus basketball throughout the season!