IU Columbus Basketball Offers Free Admission for Inaugural Season at NexusPark

Crimson Pride basketball is rolling out the welcome mat for fans this season! In a show of community spirit, IU Columbus has announced free admission to all men’s and women’s basketball games at NexusPark. Fans are invited to simply show up and enjoy all the action, as the Crimson Pride kick off their inaugural season on their home court. With plenty of exciting matchups on the schedule, this is the perfect chance for local fans to support their teams without worrying about ticket costs. Whether you’re a basketball fanatic or new to the game, IU Columbus is making it easy to get in on the fun. #RollPride, and we’ll see you at the games!