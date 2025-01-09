IU Columbus Basketball Falls in Doubleheader at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

The IU Columbus Crimson Pride faced tough matchups on Wednesday as they were swept by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in a River States Conference doubleheader. The women’s team fell 93-78, while the men’s team dropped their game 76-57.

In the women’s contest, IU Columbus started strong, holding a 21-19 lead after the first quarter and entering halftime tied 36-36. However, the Pomeroys surged ahead in the third quarter, outscoring the Crimson Pride 27-21 and dominating the glass with 44 rebounds to IU’s 26. Amaya Collins led the team with 20 points, while Abby Fleetwood nearly recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists.

On the men’s side, the Crimson Pride struggled offensively in the first half, falling behind 45-20 at the break. Jennings County alum Owen Law led IU Columbus with 19 points, while Ben Sylva contributed 10 points and 8 rebounds. The Pomeroys controlled the boards with a 52-27 rebounding advantage, making second-chance opportunities count.

Both teams will look to rebound this Saturday as they travel to IU Kokomo for another conference doubleheader. The men tip off at 1 p.m., followed by the women at 3 p.m.