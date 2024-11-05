IU Bloomington Women’s Basketball Dominates in Season Opener Against Brown

The IU Bloomington women’s basketball team opened their season in style with a dominant 82-60 victory over Brown. Graduate guard Sydney Parrish led the charge, notching her first career 20-point, 10-rebound game, and propelling IU to their 12th consecutive season opener win. After an early 3-point lead from Brown, IU launched a 9-0 run powered by Parrish and junior guard Yarden Garzon, who each hit clutch threes. IU’s defense took over from there, holding Brown to just seven points in the first quarter.

Bench standout Karoline Striplin added 17 points in her IU debut, providing crucial depth and scoring. By halftime, IU had built a 39-21 lead, with Parrish tallying nine points and seven rebounds. The Hoosiers maintained their defensive intensity in the second half, finishing the game with a perfect free-throw percentage in the final quarters (11-for-11). IU will look to continue their winning streak as they face Harvard on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Bloomington.