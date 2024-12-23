Indiana’s Historic Season Ends in South Bend

The Indiana Hoosiers’ record-breaking football season came to a close Friday night with a 27-17 loss to Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoff. While the Hoosiers showed flashes of their offensive firepower late, they struggled to overcome the early dominance of the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame set the tone early, capitalizing on their ground game with Jeremiyah Love’s electrifying 98-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. That single play surpassed the season average of Indiana’s top-ranked rushing defense, which had allowed just 70.8 rushing yards per game. The Hoosiers’ defense, which had been a strength all season, found itself on its heels as the Irish controlled the clock, finishing with a time of possession advantage of over 11 minutes.

Indiana’s offense, ranked second nationally in scoring, was stifled early by Notre Dame’s relentless defense. On their first possession, the Hoosiers went three-and-out, and a promising drive following a Notre Dame turnover ended with an interception by the Irish’s All-American safety. The Hoosiers managed just 63 rushing yards on 27 attempts, and quarterback Kurtis Rourke faced constant pressure, completing 20-of-33 passes for 215 yards, two late touchdowns, and one costly interception.

Notre Dame’s balanced attack methodically wore down Indiana. Quarterback Riley Leonard bounced back from an early interception to deliver a steady performance, completing 23-of-32 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, while also adding a rushing score. The Irish finished with 193 rushing yards, consistently moving the chains and keeping Indiana’s defense on the field.

The Hoosiers’ offense showed life late in the fourth quarter. Trailing 27-3, Rourke connected with Myles Price for a seven-yard touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion to Elijah Sarratt. After recovering an onside kick, Indiana struck again with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr. with 25 seconds remaining. However, the two-point attempt fell incomplete, ending the comeback bid.

Despite the loss, Indiana’s season remains historic. The Hoosiers finished with an 11-2 record, the most wins in program history, and firmly established themselves as a national contender. Under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana turned heads with their high-powered offense and stingy defense, earning their first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

As the Hoosiers head into the offseason, they’ll look to build on this momentum. While the season ended in disappointment, Indiana’s run in 2024 has put the program back in the national conversation, setting the stage for an even brighter future.