Indianapolis Colts: Mistakes Doom Colts in Denver

The Indianapolis Colts fell 31-13 to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, undone by costly mistakes.

Despite a strong start that included Anthony Richardson’s 23-yard touchdown run, a critical fumble by Jonathan Taylor at the goal line shifted the momentum. Taylor finished with 107 rushing yards, but his blunder proved pivotal.

Denver capitalized with a defensive touchdown and dominated the second half. The loss drops the Colts to 6-8, dimming their playoff hopes as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans next week.