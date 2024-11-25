Indiana Women’s Basketball: Two Wins Propel Hoosiers to Battle 4 Atlantis Championship

The Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball team made a statement over the weekend with back-to-back victories at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Strong performances across the board helped the Hoosiers improve to 4-2 and secure a spot in the championship game.

Hoosiers Hold Off Columbia in Opener

Indiana opened the tournament with a gritty 72-62 win over Columbia on Saturday. Junior forward Lilly Meister was unstoppable, tying her career-high with 20 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Guard Yarden Garzon added her first double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds, showing her all-around game on both ends of the floor.

The Hoosiers jumped to an early 4-0 lead, with Meister and Shay Ciezki setting the tone offensively. Despite Columbia’s efforts to stay close, Indiana held a narrow 27-24 halftime lead thanks to Garzon’s sharp shooting and free-throw accuracy. A strong third quarter extended the lead to double digits, and Indiana’s defense clamped down late to seal the win.

Key contributions also came from graduate guard Sydney Parrish, who tallied 10 points and nine rebounds, narrowly missing a double-double. Indiana dominated the boards, outrebounding Columbia 42-30, with 11 second-chance points playing a crucial role.

Ciezki Shines in Victory Over Baylor

The Hoosiers carried their momentum into Sunday, where they downed No. 18 Baylor, 73-65, in a thrilling semifinal. Junior guard Shay Ciezki was the star of the show, exploding for a career-high 34 points, including four three-pointers and an impressive 12-of-13 performance at the free-throw line.

Indiana started hot, using a 17-0 run to build a 15-point lead in the first quarter. Baylor managed to cut the deficit to four at halftime, but the Hoosiers responded with key plays in the second half. Ciezki’s clutch shooting and senior forward Karoline Striplin’s key baskets helped Indiana regain control after Baylor tied the game midway through the third quarter.

The Hoosiers won the rebounding battle 42-41, with Chloe Moore-McNeil tying a career-high 10 boards. Garzon added to her free-throw streak, remaining perfect on the season and extending her streak to 25 consecutive makes dating back to last year.

What’s Next?

Indiana now turns its attention to Monday’s championship game against North Carolina, set for 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. With three consecutive wins, including two over Top 25 opponents, the Hoosiers are playing their best basketball of the season.