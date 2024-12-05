Indiana Women’s Basketball Stages Dramatic Comeback Against Southern Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball team showed grit and determination in their 67-63 victory over Southern Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. In what started as a challenging game, the Hoosiers clawed their way back in the second half to secure their sixth win of the season.

Indiana took an early lead in the first quarter, but the Screaming Eagles flipped the script, building a commanding 15-point advantage in the second quarter. By halftime, the Hoosiers were staring at a 42-29 deficit. The third quarter saw Indiana slowly chip away, thanks to junior forward Lilly Meister, who helped narrow the gap with key inside buckets. Guard Shay Ciezki tied the game midway through the third with a clutch three-pointer, but Southern Indiana still held a slim 51-48 edge heading into the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, Indiana’s defense locked down, and Yarden Garzon delivered a game-tying three early on. Henna Sandvik then nailed a critical shot from the wing to give the Hoosiers their first lead since the second quarter. Ciezki’s late three-pointer and crucial free throws iced the game, sealing a hard-fought win.

The Hoosiers’ balanced attack featured four players in double figures: Ciezki (17), Garzon (14), Chloe Moore-McNeil (13), and Meister (11). Indiana also won the rebounding battle 38-33. They’ll look to carry this momentum into Big Ten play when they visit Penn State on Saturday.