Indiana Women’s Basketball Secures Historic 900th Victory

The Indiana women’s basketball team made history on Wednesday, earning the program’s 900th win with a hard-fought 65-61 victory over Northwestern in Evanston. Shay Ciezki was the star of the night, leading the Hoosiers with 20 points, including clutch free throws in the closing moments.

Indiana started strong, building a 20-11 lead after the first quarter, but Northwestern kept the game close throughout. A late push by the Wildcats cut Indiana’s lead to just one point in the final minutes, but key defensive stops and Ciezki’s composure at the free-throw line sealed the victory.

Sydney Parrish added 12 points and 7 rebounds, while Karoline Striplin chipped in 13 points. With the win, the Hoosiers improved to 11-4 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play. Indiana continues its road trip this Sunday with a matchup against Iowa.