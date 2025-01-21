Indiana Women’s Basketball Falls to USC

The Indiana women’s basketball team fought hard but fell short in a 73-66 loss to No. 4 USC at Assembly Hall. Despite a strong start and a 25-14 lead after the first quarter, the Hoosiers couldn’t hold off the Trojans’ second-half surge.

Sara Parrish led the way with her second double-double of the season, contributing 16 points and 10 rebounds. Yarden Garzon also had a strong outing with 10 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Despite the loss, Indiana outscored USC in the third quarter and remained competitive until the final buzzer.

The Hoosiers now hit the road for games against Oregon and Washington, looking to bounce back and strengthen their position in the Big Ten standings.