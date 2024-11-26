Indiana Women’s Basketball Falls in Battle 4 Atlantis Championship
The Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball team concluded their Battle 4 Atlantis tournament with a runner-up finish after a 69-39 loss to No. 16 North Carolina. The Hoosiers (4-3) started strong, opening with a 5-0 run, but the Tar Heels (6-1) responded and controlled the game’s tempo from the second quarter onward.
Yarden Garzon and Shay Ciezki earned All-Tournament Team honors for their standout performances during the three-game stretch. Garzon led the Hoosiers with 10 points in the championship game, while sophomore Julianna LaMendola pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds. Indiana’s offense struggled in the second half, mustering just 13 points while North Carolina drained 11 three-pointers throughout the game.
The Hoosiers will regroup and return home to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday to face Maine at 2:00 p.m. Fans can check out our IU Hoosiers tab at 1010wcsi.com for updates, schedules, and more.