Indiana Women’s Basketball Falls in Battle 4 Atlantis Championship

The Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball team concluded their Battle 4 Atlantis tournament with a runner-up finish after a 69-39 loss to No. 16 North Carolina. The Hoosiers (4-3) started strong, opening with a 5-0 run, but the Tar Heels (6-1) responded and controlled the game’s tempo from the second quarter onward.

Yarden Garzon and Shay Ciezki earned All-Tournament Team honors for their standout performances during the three-game stretch. Garzon led the Hoosiers with 10 points in the championship game, while sophomore Julianna LaMendola pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds. Indiana’s offense struggled in the second half, mustering just 13 points while North Carolina drained 11 three-pointers throughout the game.