Indiana vs. Northwestern TONIGHT on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM

Indiana men’s basketball heads to Evanston tonight for a critical Big Ten showdown against Northwestern. The Hoosiers, fresh off a thrilling 77-76 overtime victory at Ohio State, are looking to maintain momentum as they continue conference play.

Senior forward Luke Goode has been a spark for Indiana, averaging 12 points per game since joining the starting lineup. His go-ahead three-pointer in overtime against the Buckeyes highlighted his ability to deliver in clutch moments. Sixth-year senior center Oumar Ballo has been dominant, averaging a double-double this season and leading the Big Ten in rebounds.

Northwestern, led by Nick Martinelli and Brooks Barnhizer, will look to snap a four-game losing streak in the series. The Wildcats are coming off a tough stretch in conference play but remain a dangerous opponent at home.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all the action live on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and online at 1010wcsi.com, with Don Fischer on the call. The Hoosiers are aiming to keep pace in the Big Ten standings and build momentum ahead of their highly anticipated January 31st matchup with Purdue.